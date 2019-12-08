This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Dec. 8, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the English Montreal School Board under trusteeship and how anglophone Quebecers make up only one per cent of the province’s public sector workers.

8:52 Focus Montreal: English Montreal School Board under partial trusteeship Focus Montreal: English Montreal School Board under partial trusteeship

English Montreal School Board under partial trusteeship

After a damning report called the province’s largest school board dysfunctional, the Quebec government made the decision to place the school board under partial trusteeship.

Former Liberal MP Marlene Jennings has been tasked with putting things back in order. She joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss how she feels about the school board’s future. Watch above.

4:42 Focus Montreal: Anglophone Quebecers underrepresented in the province’s public sector Focus Montreal: Anglophone Quebecers underrepresented in the province’s public sector

Anglophone representation in Quebec’s public sector

A new report from Concordia University shows that English-speaking Quebecers are not going into public sector work and are therefore chronically underrepresented.

Story continues below advertisement

That same report also shows that Quebec’s anglophones are not as engaged in politics as their French-speaking counterparts.

The report shows that only about one per cent of the province’s civil servants come from the English-speaking population.

Celine Cooper from Concordia University’s School of Community and Public Affairs joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss. Watch above.

READ MORE: Quebec urged to improve access to French classes, tailor policies to help anglos on the job hunt

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus. The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.