Entertainment

‘Sesame Street’ puppeteer Carroll Spinney dead at 85

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 8, 2019 1:05 pm
Carroll Spinney appears with Oscar the Grouch in New York in a November 9, 2009, file photo.
Carroll Spinney appears with Oscar the Grouch in New York in a November 9, 2009, file photo. Rob Kim/Everett Collection via AP

Carroll Spinney, who gave Big Bird his warmth and Oscar the Grouch his growl for nearly 50 years on Sesame Street died Sunday at the age of 85 at his home in Connecticut, according to the Sesame Workshop.

The Sesame Workshop said in a statement that the legendary puppeteer lived for some time with dystonia, which causes involuntary muscle contractions.

Spinney voiced and operated the two major Muppets from their inception in 1969 when he was 36, and performed them almost exclusively into his 80s on the PBS kids’ television show that later moved to HBO.

READ MORE: 7 surprising facts you might not know about ‘Sesame Street’

“Before I came to `Sesame Street,’ I didn’t feel like what I was doing was very important,” Spinney said when he announced his retirement in 2018. “Big Bird helped me find my purpose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Through his two characters, Spinney gained huge fame that brought international tours, books, record albums, movie roles, and visits to the White House.

Sesame Street celebrates 50 years
“Caroll was an artistic genius whose kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street from its earliest days in 1969 through five decades, and his legacy here at Sesame Workshop and in the cultural firmament will be unending,” the Sesame Workshop said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Sesame StreetBig Birdoscar the grouchCarroll SpinneyCarroll Spinney deathSesame Street Carroll Spinney
