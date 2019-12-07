SkyTrain workers announce 3-day system shutdown starting Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver’s transit riders will once again have to plan alternate transportation, as a full SkyTrain system shutdown is set to begin Tuesday morning.

The union representing 900 SkyTrain attendants and maintenance workers has announced a three-day work stoppage, with the system set to go quiet from 5 a.m., Tuesday until 5 a.m., Friday.

Saturday’s announcement marks a dramatic first stage of job action following a 72-hour strike notice issued Friday, after four days of scheduled mediation got no closer to a new contract deal.

2:10 Skytrain workers union issues 72-hour strike notice Skytrain workers union issues 72-hour strike notice

Bargaining is continuing throughout the weekend despite the strike notice, with mediation expected to continue until Dec. 19.

“We understand that this is a massive action that will cause a great deal of inconvenience to our passengers, which is why we hope we can still reach an agreement before Tuesday morning,” CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been either at the table or in mediation for almost 50 days now, so it’s time to get a deal done.”

The union, which has been without a contract since the end of August, held a strike vote on Nov. 21, where members gave the leadership a 96.8 per cent strike mandate.

Any job action would not affect the Canada Line, which is operated independently of the SkyTrain system.

The announcement of a work stoppage comes two days after Unifor — the union representing 5,000 bus, SeaBus and maintenance workers — ratified a new contract with the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

2:12 900 SkyTrain employees vote in favour of strike mandate 900 SkyTrain employees vote in favour of strike mandate

It also pales in comparison to how those workers slowly ramped up their own job action throughout November, starting with an overtime ban for maintenance workers before bus drivers also began refusing overtime.

It wasn’t until Unifor announced its own three-day work stoppage that a deal was finally struck — just hours before that shutdown was set to begin.

The deal brings bus and SeaBus maintenance workers’ wages on par with those working on SkyTrain.

SkyTrain workers are fighting for better wages, sick time and staffing levels.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink has not yet issued a response to the union’s announcement.