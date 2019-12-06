Menu

Canada

Kelowna vigil held to remember victims of Montreal École Polytechnique massacre

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 11:06 pm
Dozens of people attended a vigil in Kelowna for the victims of the Montreal massacre. .
Dozens of people attended a vigil in Kelowna for the victims of the Montreal massacre. . Jeff Martin / Global News

Dozens of people gathered in Kelowna Friday night to remember the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

It’s been 30 years since a gunman walked into Montreal’s École Polytechnique and opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring 13 others in an anti-feminist attack.

People gathered for a candlelight walk from Kelowna’s art gallery to the courthouse.

Dec. 6 has been declared the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women.

“We’ll dedicate roses in memory of local women as well as the 14 women in Montreal,” said vigil organizer Micki Materi.

“We want people to know that this issue isn’t going away, that even after 30 years, when that man walked into École Polytechnique and deliberately and methodically shot and killed 14 women ‘just because,’ we still have not really moved very far from that,” she said.

