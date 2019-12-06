Kelowna vigil held to remember victims of Montreal École Polytechnique massacre

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people gathered in Kelowna Friday night to remember the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

It’s been 30 years since a gunman walked into Montreal’s École Polytechnique and opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring 13 others in an anti-feminist attack.

People gathered for a candlelight walk from Kelowna’s art gallery to the courthouse.

Dec. 6 has been declared the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women.

“We’ll dedicate roses in memory of local women as well as the 14 women in Montreal,” said vigil organizer Micki Materi.

READ MORE: Remembering the women killed in the École Polytechnique massacre

“We want people to know that this issue isn’t going away, that even after 30 years, when that man walked into École Polytechnique and deliberately and methodically shot and killed 14 women ‘just because,’ we still have not really moved very far from that,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 ‘We will keep fighting every day for a better world’: Trudeau on École Polytechnique massacre anniversary ‘We will keep fighting every day for a better world’: Trudeau on École Polytechnique massacre anniversary