Investigations

1 dead following triple-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock: OPP

By Staff Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 5:17 pm
Police lights
. File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is dead after being involved in a triple-vehicle collision.

Oxford County OPP responded to a collision around 11:45 a.m. Friday involving three vehicles on 16th Line in East Zorra-Tavistock, Ont.

Officials say a driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later succumbed to their conditions.

Their identity has yet to be released.

Police say occupants in the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

