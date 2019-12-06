Scugog’s Bakersville Gingerbread Village getting ready for visitors

Send this page to someone via email

Scugog is once again getting into the holiday spirit with its gingerbread village.

Bakersville has been a holiday tradition in the township for more than two decades.

For some longtime builders, it’s about more than creating Christmas confections.

It’s about creating lasting memories.

There’s Elvis’s place, Port Perry’s gazebo and a tree house all made of gingerbread.

“The first house I ever bought was a log cabin, so this is an homage to that,” said gingerbread house builder Kim King.

King has been making gingerbread houses for the past decade.

The log cabin took six hours and a little help.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do the decorations on a PA day, we get all five of our grandchildren together and I have already built the house for them and they do the decoration on it,” said King.

It’s turned into a family holiday tradition, displaying it at the Bakersville Gingerbread Village at the Scugog Memorial Public Library.

“Started just on an impulse and one year I even made a prison for Bakersville,” said King.

“We started off with 10 houses and then it built to 20 houses, one year we weren’t even sure if we would get 25 and we got like 50. So it’s amazing how it’s growing every, every year,” said Tracy Pastic, Bakersville Gingerbread Village committee member.

This year’s Gingerbread Village is the largest in the event’s 24-year history. There are more than 100 sweet creations on display.

“My grandchildren love to go to Sunday school there,” said Linda McMillan, gingerbread house baker.

McMillan created two churches for this year’s village.

She spent six days and countless hours on building the structures.

This is a craft she’s been honing for the past 50 years, first with her children and now her grandchildren.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard work at the beginning rolling it out, cutting out the pattern, gluing it together and making sure it stays together but once you get it all done, it’s such an achievement and it’s fun to watch the kids decorate it,” said McMillan.

The gingerbread committee put the finishing touches on the village Friday, hours before it opens to the public.

“It gets me in the Christmas spirit, I start decorating my house and I start this,” said Pastic.

“They want to come in and see it and they love the smell of gingerbread,” said McMillan.

The gingerbread village will be on display until the end of December, then planning will begin for their 25 year milestone which is expected to be even bigger.