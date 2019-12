Send this page to someone via email

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures for Your Manitoba.

Here are some of the best shots submitted during the month of November.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca.

PHOTO GALLERY: Best of Your Manitoba in November

Setting Lake, Manitoba Patrick Moore/submitted Flin Flon, Manitoba Vern Rutley/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Raymond Thompson/submitted Lee River, Manitoba Valerie Bestwater/submitted Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba Tami Malone/submitted Flin Flon, Manitoba Leslie Beck/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Jeff Vernaus/submitted Delta Beach, Manitoba Linda Dahling/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Jodi Harvey/submitted Oak Hammock Marsh, Manitoba Gerald Machnee/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Wendy Kreger-Hildebrand/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Melissa Tokariwski/submitted Flin Flon, Manitoba Erin Dadson/submitted Flin Flon, Manitoba Erin Dadson/submitted Mafeking, Manitoba Amanda Wyatt/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Allan Robertson/submitted Paint Lake, Manitoba Edward Desjarlais/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Dennis Swayze/submitted Grand Rapids, Manitoba David Packo/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Colleen Walker/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Allan Robertson/submitted Pembina Valley, Manitoba Brett Henderson/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Bruce Bell/submitted Matlock, Manitoba Allan Robertson/submitted Warren, Manitoba Ashleigh Brad/submitted

