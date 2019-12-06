Scheer vows to never support carbon tax, blames Trudeau for national unity ‘crisis’

Send this page to someone via email

Andrew Scheer is doubling down on his insistence that the federal Conservative party will never support a carbon tax.

The Conservative leader is proposing an amendment to the Liberals’ throne speech that would commit the government to scrapping the carbon tax.

“We’re going to fight for pipelines, lower taxes and reduced regulations to make Canada the best place in the world to invest, start a business and create jobs,” he said.

The amendment is unlikely to pass since all the other parties in the House of Commons support the tax and advocate bolder action to tackle climate change.

Scheer also blamed the Trudeau government for creating what he called a national unity “crisis.” with policies that he claims alienated residents in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“A national unity crisis requires respecting provincial jurisdiction and scrapping the carbon tax and stopping the attack on the Western Canadian economy,” Scheer said.

“I want all our colleagues from across Canada to not underestimate the deep alienation and anger the people of my province, along with our neighbours in Alberta, currently feel about their deal in Confederation,” he said. “The damage done over the past four years is significant.”

But Scheer, who is fighting to retain his post as leader amid heavy criticism from some within his own party over his handling of the recent election campaign, appears to be comfortable isolating his party in Parliament.

He dismisses those who blame the election result on Scheer’s failure to offer a credible climate change plan, as “a chorus of voices from elite corners of Canadian high society” who want the Conservatives to endorse the idea of a carbon tax.

He says Conservatives will always oppose a carbon tax because of the real costs it imposes on Canadians.