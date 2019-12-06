Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating after London man injured during arrest

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 3:30 pm
The Special Investigations Unit says during the arrest, the man was injured and transported hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The Special Investigations Unit says during the arrest, the man was injured and transported hospital for treatment of his injuries. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

The Ontario police watchdog is looking into an incident involving London police after a man was injured during his arrest.

On Thursday at 2 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of Simcoe Street, on information about a wanted man who was believed to be inside one of the units.

SIU probes death of man following police Taser incident in Mississauga
SIU probes death of man following police Taser incident in Mississauga

Police were on scene throughout the day yesterday, and obtained a warrant for the man’s arrest early this morning.

The Special Investigations Unit says during the arrest, the man was injured and transported hospital for treatment of his injuries.

In addition to the warrants that he was originally arrested on, a 34-year-old man has been charged with one count of resist arrest.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondonArrestSIUSpecial Investigation Unit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.