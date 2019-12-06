SIU investigating after London man injured during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario police watchdog is looking into an incident involving London police after a man was injured during his arrest.

On Thursday at 2 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of Simcoe Street, on information about a wanted man who was believed to be inside one of the units.

Police were on scene throughout the day yesterday, and obtained a warrant for the man’s arrest early this morning.

The Special Investigations Unit says during the arrest, the man was injured and transported hospital for treatment of his injuries.

In addition to the warrants that he was originally arrested on, a 34-year-old man has been charged with one count of resist arrest.

