Disney announces new ‘Star Wars’ hotel to open in 2021

Disney will soon offer Star Wars the chance to experience a galaxy far, far way.

That’s right. In 2021, Orlando, Florida’s Walt Disney World will open the doors to its newly-announced Star Wars-themed hotel, the Galactic Starcruiser.

Plans for the upcoming “all-immersive” Star Wars vacation experience were unveiled on Tuesday evening, through Disney World’s official website.

The two-night, “cruise-style” adventure will allow Disney lovers and fans of the much-beloved sci-fi franchise alike to experience their own Star Wars-inspired story at the comfort of the world-renowned 14-acre resort.

This will be possible by having guests participate in a number of different Star Wars themed attractions across the park and some that are exclusive to the hotel itself. This include’s the critically acclaimed Galaxy’s Edge location at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The 24/7 experience will begin at the very first step inside of the Galactic Starcruiser, which will be known as “the terminal.” From there, guests will be taking to an “exclusive launch pod,” and journey to the “Halycon” — which includes a restaurant, bar and hotel rooms.

Along the way, fans will be treated to a trip to the planet Batuu (Galaxy’s Edge) and its famed spaceport, Black Spire Outpost, where they will enjoy a variety of different activities, before hitting several other destinations.

Among some of the many activities included in the full vacation experience, visitors will meet some of their most beloved Star Wars characters, and go through lightsaber training themselves, according to People.

In wake of the announcement, Disney has also shared a number of graphic renders of what they hope the hotel will look like come opening day.

Global News has reached out to a representative of Disney seeking further comment.

Additional details, information and updates on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel can be found through the official Disney World website.

