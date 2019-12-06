Final phase of Hwy. 407 extension near Peterborough to open ‘ahead of schedule’

Send this page to someone via email

The final stretch of Highway 407, joining Highways 35 and Highway 115 south of Peterborough, is set to open on Monday.

The province announced Friday that as of Dec. 9, the 14.2-km stretch will be open to drivers. The stretch connects Highway 407 from the new Highway 418 to Highway 35/115.

Highway 418 will provide another north/south connection from Highway 407 to Highway 401. Both the 407 extension and Highway 418 will be fully owned and operated by the province.

Phase 2 of the 407 project is highlighted in blue on the map. Global News

“The completion of the Highway 407 East project will connect communities and greatly improve our transportation network in this region,” stated Vijay Thanigasalam, parliamentary assistant to the minister of transportation.

"I'm pleased to announce that the last phase will open ahead of schedule."

In October, Blackbird Infrastructure Group — the company constructing Phase 2 of the highway extension – had stated the project was on schedule to open by 2020.

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Dave Smith says connecting Highway 407 to Highway 35/115 will create a “vital link” between the Peterborough region and Greater Toronto Area.

“The extension of this highway will help attract jobs and economic growth to this region,” he said.

Lindsay Park, Durham MPP, says opening the final phase of the Highway 407 East project before the busy holiday season is “great news for all residents and travellers in the region.”

“This is welcome news, especially during a time when people are planning trips to visit family,” said Park.

Motorists will only receive one invoice for the use of the 407, 412, 418 and/or 407 ETR. This includes transponder leases, monthly account charges, and video toll charges.

“Ontario’s highway infrastructure investments help people get where they need to go in a safe and efficient way, while allowing businesses to move goods and deliver services more quickly,” said Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MP Laurie Scott, minister of infrastructure.

