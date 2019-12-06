Menu

No injuries after school bus crashes north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 11:46 am
Updated December 6, 2019 11:48 am
A school bus landed on its side just north of Peterborough on Friday morning.
No injuries were reported after a school bus crashed north of Peterborough Friday morning.

A school bus ended up on its side in the area of Donwood Drive and Warsaw Road in the community of Donwood in Douro-Dummer Township, just on the outskirts of the city.

Peterborough County OPP say only the driver was onboard at the time and managed to get out of the vehicle safely.

The collision remains under investigation, but police say roads were snow covered at the time.

