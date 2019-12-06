Guelph Storm look to continue winning spree in weekend tilts versus Colts, Knights

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm hope to continue their winning ways with home games against the Barrie Colts and London Knights this weekend.

The Storm are 13-1-0-1 in their last 15 games and are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory in Saginaw on Wednesday night.

The Colts are coming into the Sleeman Centre on Friday night sitting in fifth place in the OHL’s eastern conference.

Barrie lost to the Flint Firebirds 5-2 on Thursday and have lost their last two road games.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be collecting new children’s books at the game for the Salvation Army and their annual hamper program.

On Sunday, the Knights, who are first in the western conference, come into town looking for redemption after being ousted by the Storm in the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

The Storm will look to contain the OHL’s leading scorer, Connor McMichael, who has 25 goals and 31 assists in 25 games.

Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will feature the Storm’s annual Holiday Toy Drive. Fans can donate new unwrapped toys to the Salvation Army at Gate 6.

Tickets for both games can be purchased on the Storm’s website.

Tune into 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott who will have the calls on Friday and Sunday.

The boys are ready for the Zehrs Toy Drive on Sunday, are you? New toys will be donated to the Salvation Army Guelph! More info 👉 https://t.co/J8PA8jj5WS 🎟️Tickets still available: https://t.co/cHIUPq4Ckx#IamtheSTORM pic.twitter.com/VuBeiwtlp3 — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) December 5, 2019

