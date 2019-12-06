Menu

Crime

Decision expected in appeal of Calgary triple murderer Douglas Garland

By Melissa Gilligan The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2019 7:32 am
Updated December 6, 2019 7:50 am
Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station in connection with the disappearance of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents in Calgary, Alta., on July 14, 2014. .
Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station in connection with the disappearance of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents in Calgary, Alta., on July 14, 2014. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Alberta’s top court is to release its decision Friday on the appeal filed by a man found guilty of killing a Calgary couple and their grandson.

Douglas Garland was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien five years ago.

READ MORE: Douglas Garland triple-murder trial sees graphic pictures from aerial photographer

Garland is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 75 years.

His lawyer, Alias Sanders, told the Appeal Court that the trial judge shouldn’t have allowed evidence found at Garland’s farm because police didn’t have enough to obtain a search warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Triple murderer Douglas Garland in hospital after 2nd jailhouse beating: sources

The couple and the boy vanished after an estate sale at the Liknes home – five-year-old Nathan was there for a sleep-over.

The victims’ bodies were never recovered, but bone fragments, burned flesh and teeth were found in ash from a burning barrel on Garland’s property.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
