Royalmount developer hopes to expand Mount Royal project to 4,500 units

Construction continues on the $2 billion commercial project at the intersections of highways 15 and 40, known as Royalmount.

But the promoter is hoping to add a large residential complex, as well.

Fifteen high-density towers, with an average of 300 units, are also being proposed — for a total of 4,500 units.

“We’ve been talking to the city for about 4,500 units,” Claude Marcotte, executive vice-president and partner of development and construction of Carbonleo, told Global News.

The area is zoned for commercial use, meaning, for now, no residential project can be built.

The Town of Mount Royal Mayor says a final decision on the size and style of housing will be made by council in March or April.

But Mount Royal Mayor Philippe Roy tells Global News he’s looking at a much smaller project.

“If we go ahead with this, it could be between [2,000 to 3,000] unit[s],” Roy said.

But he admits no decision has been made.

“The first step that we have to do is to decide are we going to include residential over there?” Roy said.

“And if so, we will have to decide how much unit we want to see there.”

Carbonleao wants to convert the old industrial area into a thriving, modern commercial and residential attraction. The plan calls for hotels, restaurants, shops and a water park to be built.

The commercial aspect is supposed to be finished sometime in 2022.

The promoters are now waiting on a final decision from the TMR council for the housing aspect, but negotiations will likely continue between Carbonleo and city officials in the coming months.