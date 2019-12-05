SkipTheDishes founder launches new venture to help other prairie entrepreneurs develop, stay in the region

Send this page to someone via email

A new venture to help prairie businesses is being launched off the back of a successful Winnipeg-based startup.

SkipTheDishes co-founder Chris Simair says his new initiative, called Harvest, will take everything learned during the food delivery service’s inception and early days to support other startups.

“What we’re really trying to do is take the playbook of all the lessons learned and the scars we’ve had with Skip, and make it in a reusable fashion, as a platform for other entrepreneurs and their companies to advantage of,” Simair told 680 CJOB.

“We actually have our own team in house, the Harvest team, that co-builds the business with the entrepreneur, and also provides access to different levels of funding at the right time as they need to scale and grow.”

Simair said developing these businesses and keeping them in the prairies is key.

Harvest is currently setting up shop in Alberta, with plans to put offices in cities across the region.

Winnipeg is being considered — along with Calgary and Saskatoon — as a potential home for the company’s national headquarters.

