Moose Jaw’s first ridesharing service to launch this month

Moose Jaw’s first ridesharing service is expected to soft-launch before the holidays.

Uride specializes in improving transportation in small and mid-market communities with a mission to prevent impaired driving.

“We spoke to a couple of people in Moose Jaw and they told me about some of the transportation issues that exist there,” said Founder and CEO Cody Ruberto. “We’re expanding to try to prevent impaired driving, and really make a difference there.”

Uride is currently recruiting drivers who need to have a clean driving record, pass a background and vehicle check, and have their own vehicle to drive. So far, nearly 100 people have signed up to be drivers in Moose Jaw.

Ruberto launched Uride in his hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont. in 2017.

The professional soccer player was home recovering from a sports injury and would often see friends stranded for a ride home.

“We had major issues with transportation that some of the bigger markets don’t experience. Especially late at night during bar rushes,” Ruberto said.

There weren’t enough taxis to keep up with the volume, there were no subways, and the city buses would run for limited hours.

“There’s various hurdles we experience in smaller communities,” Ruberto said. “[In Moose Jaw] hopefully we’ll be able to provide a lot of safe rides, and get people home safely.”

Uride says customers can expect wait times to be under 10 minutes, with average fares 15 to 25 per cent less than the average cab fare.

And just like other ridesharing services, Uride works the same by downloading their app to your smartphone.

“You can track the car as it’s headed toward your location, you get a quote before you book, you get the driver’s name and license plate number, and you can communicate with drivers as well,” Ruberto said.

Since their launch in 2017, Uride has expanded into Winnipeg, Sudbury, North Bay and Chatham-Kent. Further expansion plans include operating in British Columbia and Alberta by the end of the year.

Those interested in driving for Uride can apply online.

