Hextall on Hockey: Connected Jets

That’s the word the Winnipeg Jets use to describe how they want to play: as a five-man unit supporting each other in every phase of the game.

Connected in all 3 zones. Connected in work ethic. Connected on the power play, the penalty kill. Connected to your line mates. Connected to your D-partner.

Play connected to produce a complete performance, a complete game… which the Jets have done on several occasions the past two weeks – winning four of five outings.

Head coach Paul Maurice identified the team’s win over San Jose last week as the most complete game the Jets have played.

One word – consistently repeated to the players: connected. Not only on the ice but off it as well. A mental shift this season, to ‘team over everything’.

Skating through layers of adversity brought on by factors out of their control, the Jets are playing with a chip on their shoulders.

A ‘what else you want to throw at us?’ attitude.

Injuries – we’ve handled it – who’s the next man up?

Stars depart, no big deal. We can’t control that but we can control who is in this room.

A team-first mentality has led to a complete group performance on the ice.

Connected. One word. One message. One team.

