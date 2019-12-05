Menu

Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Connected Jets

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted December 5, 2019 7:47 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) and Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) and Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Connected.

That’s the word the Winnipeg Jets use to describe how they want to play: as a five-man unit supporting each other in every phase of the game.

Connected in all 3 zones. Connected in work ethic. Connected on the power play, the penalty kill. Connected to your line mates. Connected to your D-partner.

Play connected to produce a complete performance, a complete game… which the Jets have done on several occasions the past two weeks – winning four of five outings.

Head coach Paul Maurice identified the team’s win over San Jose last week as the most complete game the Jets have played.

One word – consistently repeated to the players: connected. Not only on the ice but off it as well. A mental shift this season, to ‘team over everything’.

Skating through layers of adversity brought on by factors out of their control, the Jets are playing with a chip on their shoulders.

A ‘what else you want to throw at us?’ attitude.

Injuries – we’ve handled it – who’s the next man up?

Stars depart, no big deal. We can’t control that but we can control who is in this room.

A team-first mentality has led to a complete group performance on the ice.

Connected. One word. One message. One team.

Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – Dec. 3
