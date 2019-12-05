Hextall on Hockey: Connected Jets

Connected.
That’s the word the Winnipeg Jets use to describe how they want to play: as a five-man unit supporting each other in every phase of the game.
Connected in all 3 zones. Connected in work ethic. Connected on the power play, the penalty kill. Connected to your line mates. Connected to your D-partner.
Play connected to produce a complete performance, a complete game… which the Jets have done on several occasions the past two weeks – winning four of five outings.
Head coach Paul Maurice identified the team’s win over San Jose last week as the most complete game the Jets have played.
One word – consistently repeated to the players: connected. Not only on the ice but off it as well. A mental shift this season, to ‘team over everything’.
Skating through layers of adversity brought on by factors out of their control, the Jets are playing with a chip on their shoulders.
A ‘what else you want to throw at us?’ attitude.
Injuries – we’ve handled it – who’s the next man up?
Stars depart, no big deal. We can’t control that but we can control who is in this room.
A team-first mentality has led to a complete group performance on the ice.
Connected. One word. One message. One team.
