Moncton principal inspires students to give back by dressing as a turkey

A Moncton school principal is willing to do whatever it takes to teach his students about the importance of giving back to their community for the holidays, even if he has to swallow his pride a little.

“Whatever needs to be done to be sure that nobody goes hungry,” said Nick Mattattall, principal of Bessborough School.

To motivate his kindergarten to grade 8 students to give back, he vowed that if they raise at least 3,000 dollars to buy turkeys for underprivileged families that he would stuff himself into a turkey suit and trot out into the community.

“It’s always good to get something to motivate you,” said Jonathan Cook, a student, and what better way than to have your principal endure some good old fashioned public humiliation.

“Every year it is a bit if a squeeze to make sure that the turkey costume fits, there is not a whole lot of give to it,” joked Mattattall who has dressed as a turkey for the local Sue Stults Turkey drive for 11 years now.

Only this year, he has some company.

“I am Mr turkey tall for the day and my vice principal is dressed up as frosty the snowman and one of my other vice principals is the Swedish chef and one of my former students is sugar plum the elf.”

Just the notion of watching their principal prance around in a turkey suit sporting bright yellow feet was all these kids needed to surpass their goal and his lesson to help others is having a lasting impression on the students.

“We try to teach the kids to be good citizens and good people as well as good students,” said Mattattall.

Which is why he set aside his formal principal hat for a day to dawn a turkey beak and the message to the kids that there are things more important that just academics.

“To see the families getting ahead and that is what everybody needs is some help”

The students raised more than 3000 dollars for the turkey campaign and their principal isn’t talking turkey when he said he is incredibly proud.