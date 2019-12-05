Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 killed in RM of Rossburn rollover

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 2:39 pm
Two people died in a rollover in the RM of Rossburn Wednesday.
Two people died in a rollover in the RM of Rossburn Wednesday. Lee Brown, The Canadian Press

A man and woman are dead following a single-vehicle rollover in the RM of Rossburn.

Prairie Mountain RCMP were called to the crash on Road 144 West, a few kilometres west of Provincial Road 264, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Two teens hit by car on Ness Avenue

Police say four people from Waywayseecappo First Nation were in a vehicle heading west on Road 144 when it left the road and rolled several times. One person was thrown from the vehicle.

A 45-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man died at the scene.

A 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no one had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and speed may have been a factor.

RCMP continue to investigate along with a traffic analyst.

One in critical following crash between school bus and car
One in critical following crash between school bus and car

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashFatal CrashWaywayseecappo First NationPrairie Mountain RCMPRM of Rossburn
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.