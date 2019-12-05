2 killed in RM of Rossburn rollover

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are dead following a single-vehicle rollover in the RM of Rossburn.

Prairie Mountain RCMP were called to the crash on Road 144 West, a few kilometres west of Provincial Road 264, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say four people from Waywayseecappo First Nation were in a vehicle heading west on Road 144 when it left the road and rolled several times. One person was thrown from the vehicle.

A 45-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man died at the scene.

A 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and speed may have been a factor.

RCMP continue to investigate along with a traffic analyst.

