Willie Nelson says he’s no longer smoking marijuana, but still consuming it

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 5, 2019 12:31 pm
In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn.
In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Willie Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn’t stopped using marijuana.

While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes.

Nelson, a longtime marijuana advocate, said he “started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever.”

Nelson, who owns a company that sells marijuana products, says: “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.”

