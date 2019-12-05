Willie Nelson says he’s no longer smoking marijuana, but still consuming it

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Willie Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn’t stopped using marijuana.

While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes.

Nelson, a longtime marijuana advocate, said he “started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever.”

No pigs in the sky, Willie’s still getting high!! AT 86, Willie Nelson demonstrates there’s more than one way to get high. pic.twitter.com/l5JKvNuOs0 — Willie's Reserve (@WilliesReserve) December 4, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Nelson, who owns a company that sells marijuana products, says: “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.”