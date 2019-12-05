Menu

Entertainment

Emma Stone engaged to longtime boyfriend

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 1:40 pm
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on Jan. 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. .
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on Jan. 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. . Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Emma Stone is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Saturday Night Live (SNL) segment director Dave McCary.

McCary posted a photo of the two of them showing off Stone’s new ring, captioning the photo with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by @ davemccary on

READ MORE: Emma Stone has had her jokes ‘given away’ to male co-stars

Stone and McCary, who have been dating for two years, have been very quiet about their relationship.

They met when Stone hosted SNL in 2016.

In April, the 31-year-old actress posted a photo of herself, McCary and Bradley Cooper at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium from Jan. 27 on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Emma Stone (@emmastone) on

Stone’s fans celebrated the news of her engagement on Twitter.

