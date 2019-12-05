Emma Stone engaged to longtime boyfriend

Send this page to someone via email

Emma Stone is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Saturday Night Live (SNL) segment director Dave McCary.

McCary posted a photo of the two of them showing off Stone’s new ring, captioning the photo with heart emojis.

Stone and McCary, who have been dating for two years, have been very quiet about their relationship.

They met when Stone hosted SNL in 2016.

In April, the 31-year-old actress posted a photo of herself, McCary and Bradley Cooper at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium from Jan. 27 on Instagram.

Stone’s fans celebrated the news of her engagement on Twitter.

Emma Stone is engaged 😍💅 Congratulations to Emma and Dave! pic.twitter.com/4GVB9re7tI — emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) December 5, 2019

EMMA STONE IS ENGAGED pic.twitter.com/f2LB452UFu — courtney (@infamousmargot) December 5, 2019

emma stone marrying someone that isn't andrew garfield 😭 congratulations anyway…. pic.twitter.com/UuYdOuwWlb — julivans (@dahyuneryss) December 5, 2019

CUTE – friends of Emma and Dave congratulating them on ig ♥ pic.twitter.com/747nHDUwUt — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) December 5, 2019

EMMA STONE IS ENGAGED. THIS IS NOT A JOKING. IT'S NOT A TRAINING. EMMA STONE IS REALLY ENGAGED OMG pic.twitter.com/KqZXizSq8m — rix switched account (@fantasticmutant) December 5, 2019

My wife Emma Stone got Engaged today pic.twitter.com/acqKztB2P8 — Edgar (@thatstheshit95) December 5, 2019

OMG! Emma is engaged! Need time to process that, we are so happy for her! 💍💕🥂 #EmmaStone pic.twitter.com/arjPfBkrwn — Emma Stone (@emmastone_ok) December 5, 2019

