N.B. cop killer Anthony Romeo granted escorted trip for meditation class

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted cop killer in New Brunswick has been granted an escorted trip from prison to take a meditation class in Moncton.

Anthony Romeo, who is now 56, is serving a life sentence for the shooting of Highway Patrol Const. Emmanuel Aucoin in March 1987.

READ MORE: Woman taken to hospital after gunshots fired outside Moncton convenience store: RCMP

Romeo became eligible for full parole in 2012 but the Parole Board of Canada said at the time that he still posed a risk to the public.

Today, the board heard from Romeo and his parole officer on his progress – particularly with regard to his mental health.

READ MORE: Halifax police respond to viral video, say man faces charges of assaulting police

Romeo told the board that a meditation class he’s been taking in the minimum security wing of the prison has been helpful.

Story continues below advertisement

The board has agreed to allow him to take one four-hour class in Moncton if he is escorted by a corrections officer.