Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario’s Catholic teachers in legal strike position Dec. 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 9:28 am
A file photo of an empty classroom. .
A file photo of an empty classroom. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO – Ontario’s Catholic teachers will be in a legal strike position on Dec. 21.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says it received a “no board” report today, which starts a 17-day countdown to a legal strike position.

The union requested the report on Friday – after a conciliator assisted with a day of contract talks with the government – and the union said there was little prospect for further progress.

READ MORE: Ontario public high schools re-open Thursday as teachers return to class after 1-day strike

OECTA president Liz Stuart says Catholic teachers don’t have plans yet for strike action, but this should serve as a wake-up call for the government.

The development comes a day after public high school teachers staged a one-day strike.

They are back in class today, but are continuing with an administrative work-to-rule campaign and warn there could be more walkouts if the government doesn’t change course in contract talks.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario public high schools closed as teachers stage 1-day strike
Ontario public high schools closed as teachers stage 1-day strike
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario Educationontario teachersCatholicOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationOECTACatholic TeachersOntario Catholic TeachersLiz StuartOntario Catholic teachers legal strike position
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.