Mississauga man faces nine charges in human trafficking case, police say more victims likely

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a man faces multiple charges in what they describe as an ongoing human trafficking case.

Peel Regional Police say they launched the probe last month after receiving a complaint from an alleged victim.

They allege the man forced a woman to work in the sex trade for three years.

Police say 38-year-old Damian Campbell from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with nine offences including trafficking in persons and two counts of assault.

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

