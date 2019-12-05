Menu

Crime

Mississauga man faces nine charges in human trafficking case, police say more victims likely

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 9:13 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a man faces multiple charges in what they describe as an ongoing human trafficking case.

Peel Regional Police say they launched the probe last month after receiving a complaint from an alleged victim.

READ MORE: Toronto woman arrested after 16-year-old girl recruited into sex trade through Snapchat

They allege the man forced a woman to work in the sex trade for three years.

Police say 38-year-old Damian Campbell from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with nine offences including trafficking in persons and two counts of assault.

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
