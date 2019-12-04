Portion of Calgary’s Bow Trail to be closed this weekend for pedestrian bridge replacement

Calgary commuters are being advised of disruptions and detours planned for Bow Trail this weekend as the city is set to tear down a pedestrian bridge.

According to the City of Calgary, the current pedestrian bridge on Bow Trail will be closed at 9 p.m. on Friday, when demolition is set to get underway.

The city said at that time, Bow Trail will be closed between 33 and 37 streets S.W. and drivers will be detoured to 17 Avenue S.W. until noon on Saturday. Balsam Drive will also be closed to traffic while the bridge is demolished.

Lane closures will continue on Bow Trail through to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Demolition on the east ramp of the bridge will mean traffic will be restricted on Balsam Drive on Monday and Tuesday, the city said.

“This work will create construction noise and dust in the area and is expected to result in travel delays on local roads — please plan accordingly,” senior structural engineer Dwain Babiak said Wednesday.

“Pedestrians using pathways in the area should follow marked detours and be aware of construction activities and the movement of construction equipment and trucks during performance of the work.”

The city expects pedestrians will be using the new pedestrian bridge by 7 a.m. on Monday, but some portions may remain closed until the work is done so people are advised to be aware of barricades.

The city said the planned work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled on short notice if the conditions aren’t favourable.