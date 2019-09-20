Portion of Crowchild Trail to close temporarily this weekend

Drivers in Calgary are being advised that a section of south Crowchild Trail will be closed overnight on Saturday as construction crews remove a pedestrian bridge deck.

The City of Calgary said on Friday the stretch of Crowchild between 50 Avenue S.E. and Glenmore Trail would be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. on Sept 21 to 8 a.m. Sunday.

“The existing bridge needs to be removed to allow crews to widen Crowchild Trail as part of the Glenmore Trail widening and interchange improvements project,” the city said.

Paving of the on- and off-ramps along Crowchild Trail is also expected to be done over the weekend, resulting in further closures.

Details of the work and closures are as follows:

Sept. 21 — 10 p.m. to 8 a.m .: Crowchild Trail closed between 50 Avenue and Glenmore Trail

.: Crowchild Trail closed between 50 Avenue and Glenmore Trail Sept. 22 — 10 p.m. to 5 a.m .: Crews will fully close the ramps at the Glenmore Trail/Crowchild Trail interchange to complete paving work Westbound Glenmore Trail to southbound Crowchild Trail Southbound Crowchild Trail to westbound Glenmore Trail Northbound Crowchild Trail to westbound Glenmore Trail

.: Crews will fully close the ramps at the Glenmore Trail/Crowchild Trail interchange to complete paving work Sept. 23 — 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The ramp from eastbound Glenmore Trail to northbound and southbound Crowchild Trail will be closed

The city said detours would be in place and depending on the direction people are travelling, the routes will take drivers along 50 Avenue S.W., Mount Royal Gate, Richard Road or 37 Street S.W. The work is being done as part of the major southwest ring road traffic project.