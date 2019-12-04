Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ohio abortion bill calls for ectopic pregnancies to be reimplanted — considered medically impossible

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 4, 2019 4:53 pm
A May 2019 file photo of an abortion rights protest in the U.S. .
A May 2019 file photo of an abortion rights protest in the U.S. . Eric Gay/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio proposal aimed at outlawing abortions would present some doctors with the choice between facing potential criminal prosecution or attempting a procedure considered medically impossible: the reimplantation of an ectopic pregnancy.

A doctor who terminates a pregnancy could face murder charges under the Republican-sponsored bill unless it is done to save a woman’s life. Even then, the proposal says doctors could be prosecuted unless they do whatever they can to preserve the pregnancy as well, including trying to move an ectopic pregnancy into the woman’s uterus.

READ MORE: Judge blocks Ohio from enforcing law that bans abortions after heartbeat detected

Such a pregnancy involves a fertilized egg implanted outside the uterus, which can lead to life-threatening complications for the woman. Reimplantation in such pregnancies isn’t physiologically possible, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Ohio appears to be the first state where lawmakers have incorporated the idea into proposed law, said Elizabeth Nash, a state policy analyst with the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Story continues below advertisement

She said Ohio has become a sort of testing ground for new abortion restrictions in recent years.

Ohio governor signs controversial bill banning abortion after 1st heartbeat
Ohio governor signs controversial bill banning abortion after 1st heartbeat

The bill was introduced last month and referred to a committee that has yet to hear testimony on it. Messages seeking comment were left for the legislation’s main sponsors, GOP Reps. Candice Keller, of Middletown, and Ron Hood, of Ashville.

Earlier this year, the state’s Republican-dominated legislature and GOP governor approved a new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. A federal judge has temporarily blocked that so-called heartbeat bill.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Abortionectopic pregnancy replantingohio abortion billohio anti-abortion billreimplant ectopic pregnanciesreimplant ectopic pregnancies ohio
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.