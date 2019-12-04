Menu

Canada

NDP seeking specific commitments from Liberals in throne speech

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated December 4, 2019 1:16 pm
Singh says NDP prepared to vote down Throne Speech if certain requirements are not met
WATCH ABOVE: Singh says NDP prepared to vote down Throne Speech if certain requirements are not met

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus is ready to work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but he should not take their support for granted.

Singh says he is looking for a number of specific things in tomorrow’s throne speech including bolder targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions as way to fight against climate change.

READ MORE: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after video appears to show leaders gossiping

He says the Liberal government has to drop its legal fight against a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal order for Ottawa to compensate First Nations children who were inappropriately placed in foster care.

He also wants a firm commitment to universal pharmacare and greater investments in health care.

The Liberals and the NDP both campaigned on a promise to bring in some form of universal pharmacare.

Singh says if Trudeau’s goal is simply power rather than meaningful progress he can turn to the Conservatives or Bloc Quebecois for support.

Singh says Trudeau has ‘lot to answer for’ over RCMP owing thousands to Aga Khan island
Singh says Trudeau has ‘lot to answer for’ over RCMP owing thousands to Aga Khan island
