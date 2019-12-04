Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after video appears to show leaders gossiping

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump fired back at Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, calling him “two-faced” after a video surfaced showing several NATO leaders appearing to gossip about the U.S. president’s punctuality.

Trump made the comments during a photo-op with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He told reporters he believes Trudeau was upset about him bringing up Canada falling short of the NATO target of spending two per cent of its GDP on defence.

Trump is responding to a now widely-shared video that was taken during a reception in London at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

In it, the Canadian Prime Minister can be seen chatting with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne.

Johnson asks Macron: “Is that why you were late?”

Trudeau then says: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” which appears to be a reference to a lengthy and unscheduled press conference by Trump earlier in the day. However, Trump was never mentioned by name.

Trudeau adds: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.” It’s not clear what exactly the prime minister was referring to.

The video was shot by the British host’s pool camera and has proliferated online.

Trudeau is scheduled to hold a news conference later Wednesday, when the summit will wrap up.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

— with files from the Associated Press