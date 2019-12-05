Menu

Education

Trustees elect new chair of Guelph area school board

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 5, 2019 12:23 pm
Martha MacNeil has been elected as chair of the Upper Grand District School Board.
Martha MacNeil has been elected as chair of the Upper Grand District School Board.

The Upper Grand District School Board has elected a new chair.

Martha MacNeil, trustee for Wards 1 and 5 in Guelph, will replace outgoing chair Linda Busuttil who has held the role for two years.

It’s the first time MacNeil has taken on the lead role since she was first elected as a trustee in 2014.

MacNeil said she will focus on eliminating their deficit budget, implementing motions related to climate change and finding a new director of education to replace Martha Rogers following her retirement next year.

Trustee Barbara Lustgarten Evoy, who represents the Township of Centre Wellington, was elected to serve as vice-chair.

Story continues below advertisement
The positions are for a one-year term that will end on Nov. 30, 2020.

GuelphUpper Grand District School Boardupper grandGuelph school boardLinda Busuttil GuelphGuelph school board chairMartha MacNeil Guelph
