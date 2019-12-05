Trustees elect new chair of Guelph area school board

The Upper Grand District School Board has elected a new chair.
Martha MacNeil, trustee for Wards 1 and 5 in Guelph, will replace outgoing chair Linda Busuttil who has held the role for two years.
It’s the first time MacNeil has taken on the lead role since she was first elected as a trustee in 2014.
READ MORE: Snow squall watch issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph area
MacNeil said she will focus on eliminating their deficit budget, implementing motions related to climate change and finding a new director of education to replace Martha Rogers following her retirement next year.
Trustee Barbara Lustgarten Evoy, who represents the Township of Centre Wellington, was elected to serve as vice-chair.
The positions are for a one-year term that will end on Nov. 30, 2020.
COMMENTS