Swimming pools closed after vehicle strikes Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre

No one was injured after a vehicle struck the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre building near the swimming pool area on Wednesday morning.

According to Rob McAulay, facility manager, around 6:40 a.m., a vehicle slowly backed into the corner of the building, shattering a window.

He tells Global News Peterborough that people were in the pool at the time of the collision. However, no injuries were reported.

The City of Peterborough issued a statement at 10:15 a.m. stating the leisure and therapy pools were closed and all aquatic programs were cancelled.

However, at 11:45 a.m., the city provided an update, stating both pools would reopen at 4 p.m. and aquatic programs would also resume at that time.

Temporary repairs are underway at the Sport and Wellness Centre.

“Temporary repairs will be complete this afternoon following an automobile accident that occurred at the centre this morning,” the city stated. “Additional repairs will take place in the upcoming weeks.”

