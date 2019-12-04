2 Havelock residents charged after reported stolen dump trailer recovered: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say an investigation into a recent series of break-in has led to the recovery of a dump trailer reported stolen.

As part of the investigation, on Nov. 27 OPP community street crime unit officers from both Northumberland County and Peterborough County detachments executed a search warrant at a residence on Percy Boom Road south of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Officers recovered a stolen dump trailer worth an estimated $5,000.

Jeremy Richardson, 39, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking, and breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Jennifer Bridges, 38, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

A warrant for Bridges’ arrest has been issued.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

3:09 Ottawa Senators defenceman stops crime in Downtown Vancouver Ottawa Senators defenceman stops crime in Downtown Vancouver