SIU investigates fatal police shooting in Exeter

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police officers in Exeter.

Provincial police and firefighters arrived at a home on Simcoe Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a fire call.

Officers were confronted by a man with an axe. Two officers then discharged their firearms, striking the man multiple times.

The Special Investigations Unit SIU) says Wade Vanderwal, 44, was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The SIU has been called in to investigate the shooting. It has assigned four investigators and three forensic investigators to look into the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

