Police seek help in search for missing London man

London police are looking for any tips from the public that can lead them to finding Wayne Kellestine, 71, of London.
Police say Kellestine was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving a long-term care facility on Mcgarrell Drive.
He is described as Caucasian and about 5’7”. Police say he weighs 110 lbs and has short brown hair.
His current clothing description is unknown at this time.
Police say Kellestine suffers from various medical conditions and they are concerned for his well being.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police at 519 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
