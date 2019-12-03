Marchessault’s hat trick leads Golden Knights past Devils

Send this page to someone via email

NEWARK, N.J. – Jonathan Marchessault scored three straight goals in the third period to rally the Vegas Golden Knights over New Jersey 4-3 Tuesday night, hours after the Devils fired coach John Hynes.

Marchessault scored twice in the first 5:04 of the third to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. He added a power-play goal midway through the period, and Vegas held on even after New Jersey’s Nico Hischier scored 20 seconds later.

The Golden Knights have won four straight to improve to 15-11-4. Malcolm Subban had 32 saves, and Chandler Stephenson scored in his first game since being acquired Monday from the Washington Capitals.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 shots for the Devils. Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt also scored.

Hynes was fired Tuesday after a 9-13-4 start that left the team in last place in the Metropolitan Division and with the NHL’s second worst record.

Story continues below advertisement

FLYERS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Philadelphia had three goals in the final 2:06 to get their fifth straight win.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which has earned points in seven straight games (6-0-1). The Flyers had an NHL-best 24 points in November, going 10-2-4 to tie a franchise record for most points in a month. Carter Hart finished with 27 saves.

Scott Laughton, Joel Farabee, Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk also scored.

Travis Dermott scored for Toronto, which lost for just the second time in six games since Sheldon Keefe replaced the fired Mike Babcock as head coach on Nov. 20.

CANADIENS 4, ISLANDERS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Phillip Danault, Brendan Gallagher and Shea Weber each had a goal and an assist, and Montreal beat New York to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Jeff Petry also scored and Carey Price stopped 21 shots to earn his 11th win of the season for Montreal, which ended an 0-5-3 skid.

Scott Mayfield and Matthew Barzal scored in the third period for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss finished with 36 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

BRUINS 2, HURRICANES 0

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored late in the third period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Boston beat Carolina for its eighth straight win.

David Krejci also scored for Boston, just 1:08 after Coyle got the Bruins on the scoreboard.

James Reimer finished with 32 saves for the Hurricanes.

COYOTES 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots and Arizona beat Columbus behind goals by Clayton Keller, Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse.

Carl Soderberg had an empty-net goal and assisted on two of the earlier goals.

Dean Kukan and Alexandre Texier scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves for the Blue Jackets

WILD 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carson Soucy scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift Minnesota over Florida.

Luke Kunin, Mats Zuccarello and Jason Zucker also scored as the Wild won their fourth straight game and earned a point for the 10th straight game (7-0-3). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 44 shots in his second NHL start.

Story continues below advertisement

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who have lost four of their past five games. Chris Driedger made 22 saves in his second straight start.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports