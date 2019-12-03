Menu

Investigations

SUV and transport truck collide head-on in Townsend, no fatalities: OPP

By Staff Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 6:43 pm
The 74-year-old driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.
The 74-year-old driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said. Shane Gibson/Global News

An SUV driver is lucky to be alive after colliding head-on with a transport truck, OPP say.

Norfolk County police say the incident took place Nov. 29 just after 6 p.m. on Highway 24 in Townsend.

Officials believe a transport truck was heading northbound on Highway 24 when an SUV travelling southbound crossed over the centre line, colliding head-on with the transport truck.

The 74-year-old driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP offer tips to public after responding to 15 deer collisions in the last week

The 57-year-old driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

Highway 24 was closed between Norfolk County Road 19 West and Concession 5 of Townsend for approximately four hours for investigations and removal of both vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

