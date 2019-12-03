SUV and transport truck collide head-on in Townsend, no fatalities: OPP

An SUV driver is lucky to be alive after colliding head-on with a transport truck, OPP say.
Norfolk County police say the incident took place Nov. 29 just after 6 p.m. on Highway 24 in Townsend.
Officials believe a transport truck was heading northbound on Highway 24 when an SUV travelling southbound crossed over the centre line, colliding head-on with the transport truck.
The 74-year-old driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.
The driver was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
The 57-year-old driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital for precautionary measures.
Highway 24 was closed between Norfolk County Road 19 West and Concession 5 of Townsend for approximately four hours for investigations and removal of both vehicles.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
