Peterborough County OPP offer tips to public after responding to 15 deer collisions in the last week

Peterborough County OPP are asking motorists to slow down and watch for wildlife on the roads.

In the last week, police say they have responded to 15 deer-versus-vehicle collisions in Peterborough County.

“They are a pack animal. It is mating and hunting season, so you will see a lot more deer on the roads,” said Const. Joe Ayotte.

Two transport truck crashes this morning as drivers swerved to avoid deer. One on Hwy. 402 near Oil Heritage Road, the other on Hwy. 401 near Hwy. 40, where the road remains closed. #RoadSafety #DontVeerForDeer ^dr pic.twitter.com/V3qunb0mnh — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 19, 2019

“If you hit a deer, it will do a fair amount of damage to your vehicle. We do want you to hit that deer instead of swerving into oncoming traffic or leaving the road and rolling it.

“If you can stop, do it, but keep in mind other drivers. We advise you to slow down and blow your horn,” Ayotte said.

Police say most deer collisions happen in the evening, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., or in the mornings around sunrise.

The OPP advises drivers travelling in the area to be cautious around any wildlife near the roads.

They say deer collisions can be prevented by scanning the roadway from side to side and watch for the shining eyes of deer, using high beams when no traffic is approaching and taking notice of signs advising of deer and slowing down in those areas.

If you do hit a deer, police say to remain calm and pull over to the side of the road.

If damage exceeds $2,000, you will need to call police, and Ayotte says officers can also tend to the deer.

“Don’t approach the injured animal. We will dispatch it, in a humane way, if it is injured,” he said.

