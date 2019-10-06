Deer crashes through NY hair salon window, scatters customers

Send this page to someone via email

Oh deer.

Unsuspecting customers inside a New York hair salon got a shock this past weekend when an errant deer jumped through the front window, smashing glass and sparking startled shrieks from people who scrambled to get out of its way.

In a video posted on Facebook Saturday, a customer is seen seated in a chair getting a haircut while another is sitting on a couch in Be.you.tiful Hair Salon in Long Island, NY.

The video caption said “This just happened,” followed by the deer emoji.

The deer is seen careening through the front window and out of frame towards the back of the salon as a woman’s voice screams “Oh my god! Oh my god!”

1:57 Calgary tries new approach to get more stray cats home as Animal Services nears capacity Calgary tries new approach to get more stray cats home as Animal Services nears capacity

One woman asks another woman if she’s okay, while also yelling towards the back of the salon to close the door.

Story continues below advertisement

Then the screaming begins again, as the deer stumbles back into the surveillance camera’s frame, a hair iron dangling from its antlers.

2:52 What to do if you see an injured animal in the wild What to do if you see an injured animal in the wild

A woman is seen crying into her hands as a customer attempts to comfort her in the aftermath of the deer’s exit.

NBC News spokes with Jenisse Heredia, who was working at the salon that day. “In my mind, I’m thinking the worst, that a car just drove into a salon,” she said.

Heredia told NBC that she did not know where the deer came from and that the salon was not close to a wooded area.

Local police said one woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WABC.

Heredia told NBC News that the salon fortunately did not incur much damage. WABC reported the deer was not on scene when local police arrived.