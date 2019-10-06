Menu

Deer crashes through NY hair salon window, scatters customers

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 9:50 pm
Deer crashes through window of Long Island, NY, hair salon
WATCH: Deer crashes through window of Long Island, NY, hair salon

Oh deer.

Unsuspecting customers inside a New York hair salon got a shock this past weekend when an errant deer jumped through the front window, smashing glass and sparking startled shrieks from people who scrambled to get out of its way.

In a video posted on Facebook Saturday, a customer is seen seated in a chair getting a haircut while another is sitting on a couch in Be.you.tiful Hair Salon in Long Island, NY.

The video caption said “This just happened,” followed by the deer emoji.

The deer is seen careening through the front window and out of frame towards the back of the salon as a woman’s voice screams “Oh my god! Oh my god!”

One woman asks another woman if she’s okay, while also yelling towards the back of the salon to close the door.

Then the screaming begins again, as the deer stumbles back into the surveillance camera’s frame, a hair iron dangling from its antlers.

A woman is seen crying into her hands as a customer attempts to comfort her in the aftermath of the deer’s exit.

NBC News spokes with Jenisse Heredia, who was working at the salon that day. “In my mind, I’m thinking the worst, that a car just drove into a salon,” she said.

Heredia told NBC that she did not know where the deer came from and that the salon was not close to a wooded area.

Local police said one woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WABC.

Heredia told NBC News that the salon fortunately did not incur much damage. WABC reported the deer was not on scene when local police arrived.

