Winnipeg police searching for missing man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing man last seen over two weeks ago.
Shane Kowerko, 34, was last seen in the Winnipeg’s West Kildonan area on the evening of Nov. 13.
Koweko is 6′ tall and has a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck. Police say his hair style may have changed and he may or may not be clean shaven.
Kowerko was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-coloured hooded pullover, black shoes, and a blue and white toque.
Police are worried about Kowerko’s well-being.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
