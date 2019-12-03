Menu

missing person

Winnipeg police searching for missing man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 6:06 pm
Shane Kowerko, 32.
Shane Kowerko, 32. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing man last seen over two weeks ago.

Shane  Kowerko, 34, was last seen in the Winnipeg’s West Kildonan area on the evening of Nov. 13.

Koweko is 6′ tall and has a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck. Police say his hair style may have changed and he may or may not be clean shaven.

Story continues below advertisement

Kowerko was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-coloured hooded pullover, black shoes, and a blue and white toque.

Police are worried about Kowerko’s well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person's Unit issues a news release

 

