Saskatoon recognized for work to create inclusive environment for seniors

The City of Saskatoon received an award to acknowledge its commitment to providing physical and social environments that are inclusive for seniors.

Saskatoon Council on Aging executive director June Gawdun was representing the city at the presentation on Tuesday at the legislative building.

“The award came from a lot of work that the Saskatoon Council on Aging has done to create an age-friendly city,” she said.

“And we’ve done that through our age-friendly initiative, which involved hundreds of different seniors participating in focus groups to find out and to hear … what they would like to have in an age-friendly city. And then we’ve partnered with different organizations in Saskatoon to make that happen.”

Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM) executive director Holly Schick said in a statement that the city worked closely with the Saskatoon Council on Aging to achieve the milestones for this recognition.

“One thing that the Saskatoon Council on Aging has developed is we like people to be active, engaged and informed,” Gawdun said.

“We have programs that keep them active so that there’s no isolation happening … we have lots of different programs that are fun and educational for older adults to participate in and to also get them out and about.”

Gawdun added they have senior neighbourhood hub clubs, a century club for those around 100 years old, and a caregiver information support center.

The second annual Age-Friendly Community Recognition Award was presented by the provincial government and the SSM.