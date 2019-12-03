Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon recognized for work to create inclusive environment for seniors

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 5:48 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 5:51 pm
Saskatoon recognized for work to create inclusive environment for seniors
The City of Saskatoon received an award to acknowledge its work on activities and programming to enhance the quality of life for older adults. File / Global News

The City of Saskatoon received an award to acknowledge its commitment to providing physical and social environments that are inclusive for seniors.

Saskatoon Council on Aging executive director June Gawdun was representing the city at the presentation on Tuesday at the legislative building.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatoon seniors hitting the books at University of Saskatchewan

“The award came from a lot of work that the Saskatoon Council on Aging has done to create an age-friendly city,” she said.

“And we’ve done that through our age-friendly initiative, which involved hundreds of different seniors participating in focus groups to find out and to hear … what they would like to have in an age-friendly city. And then we’ve partnered with different organizations in Saskatoon to make that happen.”

Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM) executive director Holly Schick said in a statement that the city worked closely with the Saskatoon Council on Aging to achieve the milestones for this recognition.

Story continues below advertisement

“One thing that the Saskatoon Council on Aging has developed is we like people to be active, engaged and informed,” Gawdun said.

“We have programs that keep them active so that there’s no isolation happening … we have lots of different programs that are fun and educational for older adults to participate in and to also get them out and about.”

How to be a Santa to a senior in Saskatoon
How to be a Santa to a senior in Saskatoon

Gawdun added they have senior neighbourhood hub clubs, a century club for those around 100 years old, and a caregiver information support center.

The second annual Age-Friendly Community Recognition Award was presented by the provincial government and the SSM.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of SaskatoonSeniorsGovernment of SaskatchewanAwardSaskatoon Council on AgingSaskatchewan Seniors MechanismAge-Friendly City
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.