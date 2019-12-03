Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 men facing charges in alleged fraud involving purchase of Toronto bakery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 4:26 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 4:27 pm
Vincent DeMasi, left, and Evangelos Karayannopoulos were both charged with fraud, police say.
Vincent DeMasi, left, and Evangelos Karayannopoulos were both charged with fraud, police say. Handout / Toronto Police

TORONTO – Two men are facing charges after allegedly failing to pay for a Toronto-area bakery they agreed to purchase.

City police say the two men approached the bakery owner and struck a deal that was to close in April.

On the closing date, police say the men took over the roughly 3,300 square-metre building and the $9 million worth of equipment inside, but did not hand over the money.

READ MORE: Toronto police make arrest in 2 sexual assault investigations

Police allege the men, operators of a company known as Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., altered legal documents to make it seem as though they had legitimately bought the bakery.

Vincent Demasi, of Toronto, and Evangelos Karayannopoulos, of Oakville, have both been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they suspect there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Toronto police investigating hit-and-run collisions
Toronto police investigating hit-and-run collisions
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoFraudmoneytoronto police serviceToronto FraudEaston Pharmaceuticals Inc.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.