Health

Guelph city council approves $4.5 million for hospital funding

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 3, 2019 4:16 pm
Guelph General Hospital is trying to raise $45 million for three projects that they call, "urgent priorities.".
Guelph General Hospital is trying to raise $45 million for three projects that they call, "urgent priorities.". Matt Carty / Global News

Guelph city council has approved $4.5 million in funding for upgrades to Guelph General Hospital that will be spread out over the next six years.

It works out to $750,000 per year and makes up 10 per cent of the total cost of the hospital’s $45 million funding goal.

READ MORE: Guelph General Hospital asks city council for $4.5 million

Officials have laid out three urgent priorities: expanding the emergency department and emergency mental health and addiction services, renovating their special care nursery and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment.

As part of their policies, the Ministry of Health does not fund the costs of new equipment or renovations but is being asked to chip in $15 million for capital costs.

The rest of the funding would have to come from the city, donations and fundraising.

READ MORE: Guelph General Hospital receives $500K donation from Linamar executive

Councillors green-lit their portion during their 2020 budget meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Hospital officials had asked city council for $4.5 million over five years, but councillors voted to spread it out over six years to lighten the load on taxpayers.

