Canada

Former SNC-Lavalin executive, on trial for fraud, corruption, not presenting defence: lawyers

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 2:59 pm
Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Sami Bebawi leaves a courtroom in Montreal on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Sami Bebawi leaves a courtroom in Montreal on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A former SNC-Lavalin executive on trial for fraud and corruption has decided not to present a defence.

Lawyers for Sami Bebawi informed the jury of their decision Tuesday.

READ MORE: Crown evidence complete in corruption trial of former SNC-Lavalin executive

Bebawi, 73, faces eight charges, including fraud, corruption, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of stolen goods and bribery of foreign officials.

The prosecution presented its final witness last Friday.

READ MORE: Trial of former SNC-Laval exec hears reports of alleged bribe offered to key witness

Bebawi has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which involve contracts tied to the Moammar Gadhafi dictatorship and centre on dealings with Gadhafi’s son, Saadi.

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecution sought to prove SNC-Lavalin transferred about $113 million to shell companies used to pay people — including the younger Gadhafi — in order to help the company secure contracts and collect money owed.

READ MORE: Ex SNC Lavalin exec’s trial hears of $10 million offer to witness for testimony

The Crown alleges what was left in those shell company accounts was split between and Bebawi and Riadh Ben Aissa, another former SNC-Lavalin executive who testified for the prosecution.

The trial began sitting Oct. 31 and was expected to last six weeks.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
