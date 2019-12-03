Nova Soctia man who died in massive Hwy. 401 pileup identified as Air Force member

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Air Force has confirmed that one of its reservists, 33-year-old Aviator Matthew Jamieson, died as a result of the deadly pileup on Highway 401 near Kingston on Sunday.

Capt. Matthew Zalot, public affairs officer with 14 Wing Greenwood, an airbase in Nova Scotia, says Jamieson was a human resources administrator for 14 Engineering Squadron, and worked out of the base’s satellite unit in Pictou, N.S.

Zalot said Jamieson was in the Kingston area when he died because he was taking a course at CFB Borden. He was travelling on leave on Sunday.

Zalot called the accident a “tragedy,” and said Jamieson was a fairly new member of the air force.

Jamieson’s was the only death after up to 40 cars and tractor-trailers collided in the westbound lanes of Ontario’s Highway 401 between Hwy. 15 and Montreal Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Three other people were left with life-threatening injuries, while 16 others were transported to hospital by Frontenac Paramedics. OPP have yet to give an update on the condition of the three people sent to hospital in serious condition.

OPP have not laid any charges in the crash, but they did tell Global News on Sunday that the collision was, in part, weather-related.

The collision came as the region — and much of southern Ontario — was under a weather advisory and snowfall warning.

Zalot said 14 Wing Greenwood originally released their condolences about Jamieson’s death through an internal email and did not release the information in a press release, as other news outlets are reporting.