Politics

Kamala Harris ends U.S. presidential campaign, cites financial troubles

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 1:53 pm
‘I know how to fight’: Kamala Harris explains why she will win in 2020
WATCH: 'I know how to fight' — Kamala Harris explains why she will win in 2020

Kamala Harris is suspending her campaign for the U.S. presidency, citing financial troubles.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” she said in a statement to supporters. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

The Democratic nomination hopeful entered the race in January with high expectations, kicking off her campaign with an estimated 20,000 who attended her rally in Oakland, Calif. She called on all Americans to “speak truth about what’s happening” in the Trump era.

“I am not perfect. But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect. I will lead with integrity. I will speak the truth,” she said at the rally.

Harris, 54, was the second Black woman to serve in the United States Senate when she took office in 2017.

Harris is the third Democratic candidate to drop out in three days. Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock both dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

 

