Toronto announces 10-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to address housing issues, homelessness

Toronto is launching a plan to address a shortage of both rental and social housing as well as homelessness.

The city says the 10-year proposal will help more than 341,000 households.

Mayor John Tory says the program will help support those who are struggling to pay the rent or keep a roof over their heads.

The project will cost $23.4 billion, with the city putting up $8.5 billion.

Tory is calling on the federal and provincial governments to step up and cover the remainder.

He says ensuring residents have access to housing will benefit the city.

Through this plan, we can ensure this city has housing opportunities available to everyone – providing individuals with an equal opportunity to live and succeed – the true vision of the #HousingTO 2020-2030 Action Plan. pic.twitter.com/cpHjBnb68h — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 3, 2019

