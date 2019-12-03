Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Toronto announces 10-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to address housing issues, homelessness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 12:56 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 1:07 pm
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a news conference at city hall.
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a news conference at city hall. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto is launching a plan to address a shortage of both rental and social housing as well as homelessness.

The city says the 10-year proposal will help more than 341,000 households.

READ MORE: Toronto rental program blasted by councillors for ‘failing’ tenants

Mayor John Tory says the program will help support those who are struggling to pay the rent or keep a roof over their heads.

The project will cost $23.4 billion, with the city putting up $8.5 billion.

READ MORE: Ontario government permits community housing providers to reject tenants evicted for crimes

Tory is calling on the federal and provincial governments to step up and cover the remainder.

He says ensuring residents have access to housing will benefit the city.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Toronto HousingMayor ToryToronto homelessToronto homelessnessToronto Homeless planToronto Housing Pla
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.