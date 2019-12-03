Sinkhole on Nafziger Road in Wilmot damages 6 cars: police

Six cars were damaged after driving over a sinkhole in Wilmot Township during the Tuesday morning commute, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say they were called to Nafziger Road, just north of Snyders Road West, just after 7 a.m. for reports of a sinkhole.
The one-metre-wide hole was caused by a broken water main.
The road was closed Tuesday morning as crews from Waterloo Region and Wilmot Township worked to repair the hole.
