Wilmot sinkhole

Sinkhole on Nafziger Road in Wilmot damages 6 cars: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 11:49 am
Six cars were damaged passing over this sinkhole, according to police.
Six cars were damaged passing over this sinkhole, according to police. @WRPS_RuralSgt / Twitter

Six cars were damaged after driving over a sinkhole in Wilmot Township during the Tuesday morning commute, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were called to Nafziger Road, just north of Snyders Road West, just after 7 a.m. for reports of a sinkhole.

The one-metre-wide hole was caused by a broken water main.

The road was closed Tuesday morning as crews from Waterloo Region and Wilmot Township worked to repair the hole.

Wilmot TownshipBadenBaden ontarioBaden sinkholeNafziger Road WilmotSnyders Road West WilmotWilmot sinkhole
