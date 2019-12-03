Sinkhole on Nafziger Road in Wilmot damages 6 cars: police

Send this page to someone via email

Six cars were damaged after driving over a sinkhole in Wilmot Township during the Tuesday morning commute, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were called to Nafziger Road, just north of Snyders Road West, just after 7 a.m. for reports of a sinkhole.

The one-metre-wide hole was caused by a broken water main.

The road was closed Tuesday morning as crews from Waterloo Region and Wilmot Township worked to repair the hole.

*ROAD CLOSURE* Nafziger Rd is closed between Snyder's Rd W and Erbs Rd due to a large hole and watermain repairs. Unknown when it will be reopened @WilmotTownship @WRPSToday @RegionWaterloo pic.twitter.com/5zkBoK7bJv — Sgt Kelly Gibson (@WRPS_RuralSgt) December 3, 2019

