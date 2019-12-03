Montreal hosts New York on 6-game home slide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

New York Islanders (18-5-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-10-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts New York looking to stop its six-game home losing streak.

The Canadiens are 5-7-6 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has allowed 22 power-play goals, stopping 73.2% of opponent opportunities.

The Islanders are 14-2-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.2 shots per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens with 10 goals and has recorded 19 points. Tomas Tatar has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 10 goals and has recorded 23 points. Brock Nelson has totalled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with a .868 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: Victor Mete: day to day (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Thomas Greiss: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.