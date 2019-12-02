Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

‘League of Legends’ maker Riot Games to pay $10M in gender discrimination case

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 2, 2019 9:39 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 9:42 pm
A gavel sits on a desk before the a meeting of the House Justice and Human Rights Committee in Ottawa, on February 13, 2019.
A gavel sits on a desk before the a meeting of the House Justice and Human Rights Committee in Ottawa, on February 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The maker of popular video game League of Legends has agreed to pay US$10 million to female employees to settle a broad gender discrimination case.

Los Angeles-based Riot Games will pay about 1,000 current and former female employees who have worked at the company in the last five years.

READ MORE: The 0.1 per cent -- How eSports pros make a career playing video games

The case against Riot Games claimed the company paid women less than men, passed them over for promotions and fostered a “bro culture” that excluded them.

The lawsuit claims that culture led to sexual harassment and misconduct. Allegations of misconduct against women have plagued the video game industry for years.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Ryan Saba, said the large settlement amount shows that Riot was serious about changing its culture.

Support victims of gender discrimination in the workplace
Support victims of gender discrimination in the workplace

A Riot spokesman, Joe Hixson, said the company was pleased to have a settlement that resolved the lawsuit, calling it an important step that demonstrates Riot’s commitment to creating an “inclusive environment for the industry’s best talent.”

Story continues below advertisement

The court is expected to confirm the settlement this week.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
League of LegendsRiot Gamesleague legends lawsuitgender discrimination riot gamesriot games 10 millionriot games genderriot games gender discriminationriot games lawsuitriot games settlementriot games sexistriot games women
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.